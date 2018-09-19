Thousands more in Crawley now have workplace pensions, says MP Henry

New figures show 48,000 more people in Crawley are now enrolled in a workplace pension.

Crawley MP Henry Smith welcomed the total which, he said, showed that due to changes to workplace pensions more than 9 million more people were saving for retirement.

Auto-enrolment to workplace pensions has been introduced in stages since 2012 so that more people save for retirement.

Mr Smith said: “By introducing automatic enrolment, the way people save for retirement has been transformed.

“Through careful management of the economy – as well as important changes to help people save more for their retirement – more families can plan for the long-term with the security of a pension.

“For a whole generation, workplace pension saving is now the new normal, but there’s more to do to help more people than ever before in Crawley and across the country build an enjoyable and secure retirement.

“I’m also proud that Crawley is leading the way with B&CE, The People’s Pension headquartered in Manor Royal.”

Figures show that the number of workplace pension schemes has reached 41.1 million in 2017, up nearly 50 per cent in the last six years, added Mr Smith.