Three arrested men are released after woman’s cause of death in Horsham ruled as ‘inconclusive’
Police are still at the scene of a Horsham home after a woman was found dead there on Monday.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 11:47 am
In an update today, Wednesday, a spokeswoman said a post mortem examination took place on Tuesday (June 8) and the cause of death is inconclusive at this time.
She added: “As a result, further tests will now be carried out over the coming weeks.
“Three men arrested in connection with the matter have been released under investigation while these enquiries continue.”
There will continue to be a police presence at the scene, the spokeswoman said.
She added: “We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while the enquiry is ongoing.”