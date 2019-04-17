Three Bridges cafe receives national recognition

A Three Bridges cafe has received national recognition for being a breastfeeding friendly venue.

CJ’s Family Café in Three Bridges Road, has been named runner-up in the Lansinoh 2018 Feed With Confidence Awards.

The Feed With Confidence Awards, run by breastfeeding brand, Lansinoh, are designed to celebrate places and people across the country that support breastfeeding mums.

Lansinoh say that the UK has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world, so by encouraging people and places to be more accepting of it, the Feed With Confidence Awards aim to give more women the confidence to try breastfeeding and to do it for longer.

People were invited to nominate venues that support breastfeeding mums by providing an encouraging, safe and friendly environment in which women feel confident enough to breastfeed in.

Lisa Craven, UK marketing manager at Lansinoh, said: “The 2018 Feed With Confidence Awards received a record number of nominations, so to be named a runner up in the venue category is a huge achievement.

“We’re very passionate about encouraging cafes and venues to help make breastfeeding mums feel comfortable, and the number of nominations CJ’s received demonstrates that it’s a breastfeeding friendly establishment that mums love.”

Katie Wells and Hannah Picknell, owners of CJ’s Family Cafe, added: “We’re thrilled to be recognised for supporting breastfeeding mums in our café. We support all mothers, however they choose to feed their children, and go the extra mile to make sure mums and babies are content here - from providing comfy chairs and cushions, to keeping siblings entertained in our play area. There shouldn’t be a stigma still attached to breastfeeding in public, we want to help break this.”

