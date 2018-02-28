Three Bridges junction work postponed due to weather

Freezing weather and ground conditions have forced the postponement of the final phase in the Three Bridges traffic-light junctions improvement scheme.

The works, due to have started at some point this week, would have been combined with a road repair and resurfacing programme in Haslett Avenue East.

They will now take place once the severe weather has cleared.

A West Sussex Highways spokesman said: “The freezing carriageway temperatures meant that we are unable to relay the new surface material and so, regrettably, the decision has been taken to postpone the works.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”