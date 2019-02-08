Three Bridges train station car park closed during rail work

Three Bridges train station car park will be closed during Network Rail’s Brighton Main Line Improvement Project.

It will closed on the following days:

Three Bridges Station car park will be closed during rail work

February 9 to March 3.

March 23 & 24.

March 30 & 31.

April 6 & 7.

May 5.

Between February 16 – 19 and several weekends up to May 2019, the lines will be closed between: Three Bridges and Brighton; and Three Bridges and Lewes.

See also:

Major supermarket chain opens in Crawley town centre creating 26 jobs

What’s all the building work in Crawley town centre? Here’s all you need to know

Have your say on £2 million Crawley plans to ease Manor Royal traffic

Crawley’s best and worst GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients

These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area

These are the Crawley neighbourhoods that have seen the most crime

A spokesman said: “This will mean significant changes to train services across the Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink networks and longer journey times for some passengers.

“No trains will run between Three Bridges and Brighton or between Three Bridges and Lewes on these dates.

“Brighton and stations to the west will have trains to and from London, but these will be diverted via Littlehampton and Horsham.

“There will be no direct trains to London from Lewes or Eastbourne between these dates.”

You can find more information about the planned line closures here: