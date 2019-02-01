Three Crawley community projects hit crowdfunding targets

Three community projects on Crowdfund Crawley have reached targets, helped by Crawley Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Improvement Fund.

The crowdfunding platform has seen six projects reach their goals since the launch in June 2018.

A total of £23,758 has been raised by 109 backers across the six successful projects.

The Spacehive site allows individuals and community groups to gain awareness and funds for projects that benefit Crawley.

The success of a projects relies on pledges from the public, local businesses and four organisations who use the site to distribute their funding programmes.

The three projects were:

* The Wheelchair Swing Project, submitted by Autism Support Crawley and one of the first projects on Crowdfund Crawley, has raised £12,906, overfunding by £161.

The project involves the installation of a wheelchair swing in Maidenbower Park.

Any extra cash for the project will go towards a hoist-assisted toilet in the Maidenbower Park Community Club, making Maidenbower the first fully accessible park in Crawley..

Autism Support Crawley chairperson Maria Cook said: “Raising funds for this much needed project, requested by the local community, has been very exciting.

“We’re so grateful for the support and donations we’ve received through Crowdfund Crawley from Crawley’s wonderful community.

“Since meeting our target, we’re now continuing to fundraise for the cost of the groundworks, installation and the hoist-assisted toilet.”

During the last seven months, the project has received 40 pledges including contributions from Crawley Borough Council, £5,000, West Sussex County Council £4,000, Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, £2,000, GL Jones Playground and Coco Hairdressers.

Maidenbower Junior School and Maidenbower Park Community Centre held fundraising activities and events, raising more than £750.

See also:

Horley man Max Huggett wanted by Surrey Police

These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area

Crawley snow pictures from the archives

These are the Crawley neighbourhoods that have seen the most crime

Crawley snow pictures from the archives

* Broadfield Community Centre’s Outdoor Gym Project, has raised £4,873 with 22 backers.

The aim of the project is to install outdoor gym equipment at Broadfield Community Centre, encouraging residents to increase their fitness and improve wellbeing.

The site for the project has been approved and overfunding will be used for extra equipment.

Broadfield Community Centre manager Tracy Frake said, “We are delighted that our first crowdfunding project has been supported by so many people and local authorities.

“The gym will be installed in spring and we look forward to seeing the community making use of the free equipment.”

Crawley’s community pledged more than £150 towards the project, with larger bids from Crawley Borough Council, £1,729) and West Sussex County Council, £3,000.

*The Mill Indoor Art Garden Project, was started by The Craftimation Factory in partnership with The Mill Primary Academy.

Eighteen backers helped the project raise £2,146 including contributions from Crawley Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Improvement Fund, £1,099, and West Sussex County Council’s Community Initiative Fund, £400.

Successful projects have a year to spend the pledged funding and to deliver the aims.

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “I’m thrilled to see so much success for Crowdfund Crawley in its first year. The council’s Neighbourhood Improvement Fund has contributed more than £8,600 across four projects, helping them to reach targets and access pledges.

“Crowdfund Crawley has given people in the town a platform to create projects they want to see in their community. I encourage more people to take up the opportunity to improve life for Crawley residents.”

If you have an idea for a project that will benefit your community, then create a crowdfunding project page here: www.spacehive.com/movement/crawley