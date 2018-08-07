Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Crawley stabbing

Police have arrested three men on suspicion of attempted murder and another on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a 24-year-old man was stabbed in Crawley on Saturday night.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds in the incident at The Boulevard in Crawley at 11.35pm.

Police said the three men detained on suspicion of attempted murder are a 40-year-old from Brent, London, a 30-year-old from Thornton Heath, Croydon, and a 24-year-old from Haywards Heath.

The man arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm is a 31-year-old from Thornton Heath, Croydon, police said.

Detectives are still keen to speak to anyone who may have information concerning the incident and ask them to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Andes.

The victim remains at St George’s Hospital, London, where he was flown by air ambulance, and on Monday (6 August) was reported to be in a stable condition, police said.

His injuries are described as potentially life-changing, according to police.

Chief Inspector Rosie Ross, Crawley district police commander, said: “In addition to urging people to come forward with any specific information about this incident, I’d again emphasise that we’d like to appeal for any information about criminality in Crawley generally.

“It’s important that people in the community who are concerned about crime tell us of any suspicions they may have to better enable us to deal with any problems.

“They can do so in complete confidence, either online or by phoning 101.

“Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers online or by phoning the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555111.”

