According to Shoreham RNLI, two people were reported missing in Worthing. It said that the all weather lifeboat was first sent out to search for a man who was reported to be in the water by Worthing Pier, but despite a search no-one was found. The lifeboat crew then joined police and the Shoreham and Littlehampton coastguard to search for a woman reported to be in the sea at Goring. She was found safe on the beach, the RNLI said. In Hastings, police said it had received reports of a woman seen in an ‘apparently distressed state’ on the sea wall at Rock-A-Nore, Hastings, at just before 7pm yesterday. She was described by police as being around 40, 5’ 6”, with shoulder-length dark hair, wearing dark waterproof clothing and ripped red trousers. Despite a large-scale search involving the coastguard, its helictoper and RNLI lifeboats, they were stood down and no-one was found. If you are the woman described by police, or know who she is, report it to police by calling 999 and quoting serial number 1237 of 28/02.
Three people reported missing at sea in Sussex: emergency response in pictures
