Three people with ‘potential serious injuries’ following Sussex crash
Three people were rushed to hospital with ‘potentially serious injuries’ early this morning following a crash in Sussex.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 11:32 am
South East Coast Ambulance Service says crews were called to Hampers Lane in Horsham at around 1.40am today (May 26).
A spokesman said: “Ambulance crews including our Hazardous Area Response Team attended and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service team which attended by road.
“Three patients were assessed and treated for potentially serious injuries at the scene before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”