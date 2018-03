The popular Tilgate parkrun has been cancelled tomorrow (Saturday March 3) due to the snow and icy conditions.

Organisers Tweeted that: “We’ve looked at the route and it’s icy in many parts even on our alternative routes. So we are cancelling for the safety of our runners and volunteers.”

The run will be back on next week.

The Horsham parkrun, hald at Southwater Country Park, has also been cancelled.

A Tweet by the park says that despite the warden’s best efforts the weather has taken its toll.