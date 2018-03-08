Town centre store to close

A town centre store is to shut up shop after a fall-off in trade.

The Age UK shop in the Carfax, Horsham, will close next month after operating in the town for more than 20 years.

Steve Wooldridge, head of retail operations at Age UK, said: “It is with regret, that I can confirm that the Age UK Horsham shop at 51 The Carfax, is closing on 28th April 2018.

“As a matter of due diligence we review each of our shops every 12 months to see how they are performing. Sadly, it is no longer viable for the shop to continue trading.

“We greatly value our staff and volunteers and would like to thank everyone who has worked at the Age UK Carfax shop, as well as the local community, for their help supporting the shop and in turn supporting older people by generating much needed funds.

“Age UK continues to run another Age UK shop in Billingshurst, which can be found at 5 Laura House, Jengers Mead, RH14 9NZ, where people can continue to support the charity by donating and buying quality clothes, accessories, books, DVDs and much more.

“People looking for information and advice, as well as general support, can call our free national helpline on 0800 169 6565 or visit www.ageuk.org.uk to find their nearest local Age UK.”