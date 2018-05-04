Town pub closes for multi-thousand-pound revamp

A town pub which closed last week is set to undergo a six-figure refurbishment before re-opening later this month.

The Sussex Barn in North Heath Lane, Horsham, will have a complete design overhaul with a new bar area, new multi-screen sports viewing facilities and an enlarged beer garden.

It is due to re-open on May 18, creating eight new jobs in the process.

The new look pub will also have an extended drinks range on offer and a flaming grill menu.

Sussex Barn general manager Dave Tizzard said: “The Sussex Barn is at the heart of the local community, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy a great selection of drinks and schedule of sporting events throughout the year.

“We’re really excited to get the refurbishment underway and look forward to welcoming our Horsham neighbours to the revamped venue when it officially opens on Friday 18 May.”

The Sussex Barn is part of the Greene King pub chain.