2 car crash closes Crawley road

A road in Crawley was closed due to a two vehicle crash, the fire service said.

The service was called to a collision at 2.12pm at an address off Pound Hill Parade, Worth Road, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The scene of the crash in Worth Road, Crawley, photo contributed by Patricia Keane

She added: “One person was trapped in one of the vehicles so we needed to use our hydraulic cutting equipment to free them.”

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said the incident involved two cars.

He added: “One ambulance crew attended the scene.”

He said the crew, who were on the scene for ‘about an hour’, treated one patient with a facial injury.

The patient didn’t need hospital treatment, he added.

Police closed the road at 2.20pm, the spokeswoman said.

She added: “We left the scene at 2.40pm.”

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

