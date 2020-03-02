A-road near Horsham blocked, causing delays - this is why

An A-road near Horsham is blocked, causing long delays.

According to traffic reports, the A264 is partially blocked due to a stalled truck in the westbound lane before the Great Daux roundabout, connecting to the A24.

Traffic is queueing for two miles, causing congestion to the Moorhead roundabout.

Travel time in the area is around 30 minutes, according to reports.

As a result, there is slow traffic on Harwood Road southbound between the Moorhead roundabout and Redkiln Way, as drivers attempt to avoid the A264 queues.