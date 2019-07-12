A23 and A27 lane closures planned for tonight

There will be lane closures on sections of the A23 and A27 tonight while Highways England carries out emergency barrier repairs and roadworks.

On the A23 emergency barrier repairs are planned on the northbound and southbound carriageways between Muddleswood and Hickstead with one lane on each carriageway set to be closed from 9pm until 6am tomorrow morning.

Lane closures are planned overnight on the A23 and A27

One lane is also set to be closed on the A27 in both directions between the A23 and Lewes from 8pm to 6am tomorrow morning for roadworks.

For more information on the planned closures, visit the Highways England Traffic England website.

