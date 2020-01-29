A23 road closure causes traffic chaos near Gatwick Airport

A road closure on the A23 Airport Way is causing heavy traffic, according to the AA.

The northbound closure, between Gatwick Road and Gatwick Way is due to gas main work, a spokesman for the AA said.

Traffic news

One driver told the County Times that vehicles are being diverted on Balcombe Road to get into Horley.

