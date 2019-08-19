A24 closure: person with chest injury taken to hospital

Two people were taken to hospital following a serious crash which closed the A24.

The two car collision, between Great Daux and Knob Hill, was attended to by police and two fire engines.

The A24 was closed between Great Daux and Knob Hill

A spokesman for the South East Ambulance Service said: “At 17.26 yesterday (Sunday) we sent two ambulances and a response car to a two vehicle road traffic collision on Station Road, Warnham.

“Three patients were assessed on scene and two were taken to East Surrey Hospital, Redhill, one with minor injuries and the other with a chest injury.”

The road was closed at around 6pm yesterday before reopening at about 7.30pm.

Read more: Serious two car crash closes A24

Read more: Police warning to ‘street racers’ menacing a village near Horsham

Read more: Horsham travellers leave camp in town