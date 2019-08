Police have closed the A272 following a crash near the Maplehurst Road junction.

The road has been closed between Cowfold and Buckbarn, Horsham Police said on Twitter.

The officer added: “Collision close to #Maplehurst Road junction. With apologies but diversions necessary.”

