A29 Pulborough: Watch drone footage of flooding

Drone footage taken by our photographer shows the extent of the flooding in Pulborough today.

The A29 remains closed and the fire service has advised people not to risk driving through flooded water.

The A29 in Pulborough

The warning comes after several rescues were carried out.

Marvin Smith, WSFRS’s Station Commander for Arundel, East Preston and Littlehampton, and a National Resilience Flood Rescue Tactical Advisor, said: “There are a number of road closures still in place across the county, and they are in place for a reason.

"The water may not look very deep, and you may know the road very well, but you have no idea what is below the surface of the water, or how fast the water is flowing.

“Please do not ignore these road closures.

"You are putting not only yourself at risk but also the lives of the emergencies services who will have to rescue you, not to mention probably having your car written off due to water damage.”

