An ambulance collided with a car in a busy Sussex road on Friday night (June 7).

The two vehicles collided in Grand Parade, near the Mansion Lions Hotel, on Eastbourne seafront at about 7.50pm.

Picture: Dan Jessup

Sussex Police also attended while the road was closed in both directions.

Pictures from the scene showed extensive damage to both vehicles.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) has been approached for comment.