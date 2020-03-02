Blocked A-road near Horsham that caused delays this morning has reopened

An A-road near Horsham was blocked this morning, causing long delays.

According to traffic reports, the A264 was partially blocked this morning due to a stalled truck in the westbound lane before the Great Daux roundabout, connecting to the A24.

Traffic was queueing for two miles, causing congestion to the Moorhead roundabout.

Travel time in the area was around 30 minutes, according to reports.

As a result, there was slow traffic on Harwood Road southbound between the Moorhead roundabout and Redkiln Way, as drivers attempted to avoid the A264 queues.

The traffic cleared as of 10am.