‘Chaos’ as M23 works cause long A264 tailbacks

Roadworks on the M23 are causing long queues for drivers on the A264.

A lane closure at the Pease Pottage roundabout is causing traffic to queue back down the A264 towards the Bewbush Manor Roundabout, according to the AA.

The A264 is suffering long queues due to the M23 works

There are various road closures this week on the M23 - here’s everything you need to know

One driver described the gridlock caused by the works as chaos.

He said drivers had experienced delays of up to an hour in the roadworks.

