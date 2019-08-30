Cheals Roundabout in Crawley finally reopens

Cheals Roundabout has finally reopened following the completion of extensive works.

The work began in October 2018 and at the time drivers were told the work would be completed by ‘May/early June’ by Crest Nicholson, a housebuilding company which paid for the work as part of its Kilnwood Vale housing development in Faygate.

In June, the roundabout was partially reopened but the highway improvement works were extended until the end of August.

The works included the delivery of a new segregated left turn filter lane leading from Horsham Road to Crawley Avenue, as well as constructing a separator island and landscaped footpaths and pedestrian crossings.

New drainage to improve overall road conditions was installed in addition to a new footpath on Horsham Road to ease pedestrian access and bases for the new road lanes added to the approach and exit points via Horsham.

Crest Nicholson said their contractors worked very closely with Southern Water and completed the works on August 22.