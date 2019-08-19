Cheals Roundabout roadworks ‘expected to be completed’ by the end of this month

Roadworks at the Cheals Roundabout in Crawley are ‘expected’ to be completed by the end of this month - according to the housing developer behind the project.

The work began in October 2018 and at the time drivers were told the work would be completed by ‘May/early June.’ by Crest Nicholson, a housebuilding company ,is paying for the work, as part of its Kilnwood Vale housing development.

In June the roundabout was partially reopened) but the ‘highway improvement’ works were extended until the end of August.

Last week Crest Nicholson released a statement which reaffirms their expected completion date.

A spokesperson said: “Following extensive works led by Crest Nicholson, the Cheals Roundabout has recently reopened. However, the new left turn filter lane on the Roundabout will remain closed due to ongoing investigative works being carried out by Southern Water.

“The renovation of Cheals Roundabout is being fully funded by Crest Nicholson, in association with its nearby Kilnwood Vale development in Faygate.

“The works include the delivery of a new segregated left turn filter lane leading from Horsham Road to Crawley Avenue, as well as constructing a separator island and landscaped footpaths and pedestrian crossings.

“The works are expected to be completed in August 2019.

Progress made in the area so far includes new drainage to improve overall road conditions, a new footpath on Horsham Road to ease pedestrian access and bases for the new road lanes added to the approach and exit points via Horsham.

Crest Nicholson and their contractors are working very closely with Southern Water to enable a timely completion of the works. Meanwhile, they have put measures in place to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum and access to surrounding properties and businesses and areas will be maintained at all times.”