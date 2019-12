A two-vehicle collision is blocking a road between Pease Pottage and Roffey, according to traffic reports.

Forest Road is reportedly blocked, with queuing traffic from Horsham Road to Blackhouse Road.

Road blocked

Meanwhile, the A24 is reportedly blocked northbound at Southwater after another collision involving two vehicles.

An air ambulance is on scene ‘as a precaution’, with Sussex Police confirming there were no serious injuries. Read more here