Collisions causing delays on M23

Two collisions are causing delays on the M23 northbound near Crawley.

Report say there has been a collision between junction 11 for the A23 (Pease Pottage) and junction 10A for the B2036 Balcombe (Crawley South/Balcombe).

This has reportedly closed one lane and there is queuing traffic as a result.

Another collision on the northbound carriageway between junction 10A for the B2036 Balcombe Road (Crawley South / Balcombe) and junction 10 for the A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley) has closed two lanes.

Traffic is reportedly slow.