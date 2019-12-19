Crawley road reopens after large tree falls onto HGV

A road in Crawley has reopened after it was closed when a large tree fell onto an HGV.

The fire service confirmed Balcombe Road has reopened following a closure of around three hours.

A large tree fell onto an HGV

A spokesman said: “At 12.06pm, a crew from Crawley Fire Station and the Technical Rescue Unit were mobilised to Balcombe Road near the junction with Radford Road in Crawley after a tree came down on an HGV.

“Fortunately no-one was trapped.”

He called on drivers to take extra care in bad weather.

The spokesman said: “With further bad weather forecast into the weekend, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is urging drivers to take extra care in these conditions, and not to chance their luck with floodwater.”

