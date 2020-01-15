Fallen trees causing delays in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex

A number of fallen trees following last night’s Storm Brendan are causing delays on the road across the area this morning (January 15).

On the A272, the road is blocked between Cuckfield and Haywards Heath. The blockage is affecting traffic between the B2036 London Road and the A273 Isaacs Lane.

There are more fallen trees on the A281, near Horsham, affecting traffic both ways between Nowhurst Lane and Guildford Road; and in Forest Road, impacting motorists travelling both ways from the B2195 Crawley Road (Roffey Corner) to Tower Road.

Another tree has fallen on the B2133 Lordings Road. That is affecting traffic travelling eastbound from the A272 Newbridge Road to the A29 Stane Street, as the road is blocked.

Near Easebourne, the A272 Rumbolds Hill has been closed both ways due to a fallen tree. That is affecting traffic both ways between June Lane and the A286 Bepton Road.

The AA said callers are reporting the road being closed following a fallen tree blocking the road, outside The Half Moon.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was also called to Gatwick Airport last night to remove two high-level signs as Storm Brendan rolled in.

In wet and windy conditions, crews used aerial ladder platforms to make the scene safe.