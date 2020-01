Two lanes of the A23 have been closed due to a collision this morning (January 15).

Traffic reports say three vehicles were involved in the collision on the M23 northbound.

It has happened just before junction 11 for Pease Pottage.

According to reports, traffic is queuing for four miles.

Congestion is backed up to just before Handcross.

The AA said lanes one and two (of three) are blocked.

Travel time is around 20 minutes, AA added.