Fuel tanker fire closes main carriageway on M25

Delays of up to an hour have been reported on the M25 after a fuel tanker fire this morning (Tuesday).

According to Highways England, police officers and fire crews from Kent are in attendance, and have closed the motorway clockwise at J5 (Sevenoaks), causing five miles of queuing traffic and congestion to J4 (Orpington).

The tanker was first reported to be on fire at around 5.30am and reportedly lasted 30 minutes.

Highways England advised motorists to expect delays of 60 minute delays on the approach to the M25.

It added: "Please consider using the alternative routes."