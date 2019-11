Traffic is slow in Crawley due to roadworks on a major roundabout.

A lane is closed for gas main work at the A2219 London Road on the Tushmore roundabout, according to AA traffic reports.

Traffic news

The works are causing heavy traffic on the A23 Crawley Avenue, the AA said.

