There is heavy traffic in Crawley due to multiple road incidents.

Turners Hill Road was partially blocked due to an accident involving two cars near Wallage Lane, according to traffic reports.

One lane of Crawley Avenue - the A23 - is also reportedly blocked due to an accident near the Cheals Roundabout, which is affecting traffic approaching the junction.

One lane of the M23 northbound is also closed due to a stalled vehicle from Balcombe Road to Copthorne Way - the third lane.