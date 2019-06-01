Hells Angels 'Euro Run' - Police warn of road closure and diversion

A busy road in Brighton has been closed ahead of this afternoon's Hells Angels 'Euro Run', Sussex Roads Police has advised.

Drivers are being warned of major congestion on the A23 today (Saturday, June 1) as a Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HAMC) Euro Run finishes with hundreds of motorbikes travelling from Pease Pottage to Brighton. Surrey Police say the event has never been held in the UK before and is being hosted here to mark the 50th anniversary of the HAMC in the UK. Read more here

Providing a traffic update, Sussex Roads Police advised: "We've now made the decision to close the entrance to Madeira Drive in Brighton - so no new vehicles allowed in. Any leaving will go via Dukes Mount. Please follow any instructions from our officers on the ground #PlanAhead."

This followed a post by Brighton & Hove City Council, which said Madeira Drive had initially been made one-way 'in at the Palace Pier end, out at Dukes Mount' whilst the Black Rock end was cordoned off.

According to traffic reports, delays are expected between Junction 11 M23 at Pease Pottage and the A23 through to Madeira Drive between 1pm and 4.30pm, as Sussex Police escort around 700 Hells Angels motorcycles.

