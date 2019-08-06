Horsham road flooded after tree roots block drains

A flooded Horsham road has forced motorists to drive their cars through half a foot of water.
The slip road from Forest Road onto Harwood Road is now underwater after tree roots blocked the drains.
Flood levels are currently rising with the water now overflowing onto the pavement.
A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “We are aware of this flooding which has been caused by tree roots breaking and blocking the drainage pipes.
“We are currently arranging works to clear the blockage and reinstate pipework.”