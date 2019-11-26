Horsham station car park to be closed for resurfacing works

The car park at Horsham station is to be closed during resurfacing works.

The closure will be in place from 11pm Friday, November 29 to 4am Monday, December 2.

Rail news

The car park will then be closed again from 11pm Friday, December 6 to 4am Monday, December 9.

Network Rail are funding the works as part of an initiative to ‘refresh the surfacing’ on many Southern Rail car parks, the rail operator said.

The works ‘may include the installation of new kerb lines or new drainage channels’, according to Southern.

In a statement on its website, the firm added: “Once complete the surface will be planed/milled with a minimum of 4cm of the surface completely removed before being resurfaced with new tarmac.

“To complete the works new thermoplastic line markings will be applied.”

