Hundreds of Hells Angels to travel down A23 to Brighton as part of anniversary

Drivers are being warned of major congestion on the A23 on Saturday (June 1) as a Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HAMC) Euro Run finishes with hundreds of motorbikes travelling from Pease Pottage to Brighton.

Surrey Police say the event has never been held in the UK before and is being hosted here to mark the 50th anniversary of the HAMC in the UK.

“This is a private, festival-style, event which attracts HAMC members from all over the world.

“The main event is being held at a hotel venue in East Surrey; however organisers have advised it will culminate in a large scale ‘ride out’ of up to 700 motorcycles.

“We have now had confirmation that this will take place along the A23 from Pease Pottage to Brighton seafront on the afternoon of June 1 between 2pm and 4.30pm.”

Assistant Chief Constable Nev Kemp said: “Although this is a private event, we expect the HAMC celebrations to have an impact on the local road network in parts of East Surrey and West Sussex as large groups of motorcyclists travel to and from the venue. The ‘ride out’ planned for the 1st June will also see several hundred motorcyclists riding in a large convoy which will cause some traffic disruption on the route down to Brighton and back.

“In the interests of public safety, police outriders will accompany the convoy and temporarily hold traffic at key points to keep them together and try to minimise the overall impact on other road users. However, on such a busy weekend, I would urge anyone planning to travel along the A23 stretch between Gatwick and Brighton that afternoon to allow extra time and consider alternative routes.

“As this an international event, we have been speaking to the organisers to ensure attendees are fully aware of the legal requirements for road users in the UK and that action will be taken against anyone committing a road traffic offence.”