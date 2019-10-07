Lane closed on A24

A lane has been closed on the A24 so drainage works can be carried out.

The closure, on the Horsham bypass northbound at Warnham, is in place until Friday October 11, West Sussex County Council said.

The works are being carried out between the footbridge and Robin Hood roundabout and aim to boost the drainage system.

The council urged the public to be ‘vigilant’ when walking or driving close to the works.

