Long delays on M23 following collision

Drivers have faced long queues on the M23 this lunchtime (Thursday May 9) following a traffic accident.

The M23 had delays of around 30 minutes from Junction 9 to Junction 8, covering several miles of the northbound carriageway.

The delays were due to a road traffic collision with two lanes blocked.

Reports are that a lorry was involved in the incident.

Traffic was held to safely move the vehicle involved.

However, all lanes have now been re-opened although it will take a while for the congestion to clear.