An accident on the M23 near Gatwick Airport is causing delays.

According to traffic reports, there is queueing traffic for three miles due to an earlier accident, reported around 4am.

Two were cars involved in the accident in the southbound carriageway of the M23 before junction nine, Gatwick Airport.

One lane was closed in the construction area.

All lanes have been re-opened, but there are delays of around 30 minutes.