M23 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

The M23 has reopened after it was blocked by a crash involving several vehicles.

Highways England said on Twitter the collision blocked the road between junction 10a for Balcombe Road and junction 11 for Pease Pottage.

Traffic

But the road has now reopened following the incident.

A spokesman added: “This has been cleared and all lanes have been reopened.”

