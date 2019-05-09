M23 road closures: All you need to know

As works forge ahead on a £164m scheme to expand the M23 motorists are being warned of lengthy closures this month.

Contractors are currently undertaking works to expand the motorway from three lanes to four between junctions 8 and 10.

The scheme began back in 2017 and has caused major disruption along the motorway with average speed limits introduced and multiple roads forced to close.

Several long closures are in the pipeline this month as the works progress with Highways England hoping the project will be completed by next spring.

Here's the full list of closures in May:

May 7, 8, 9 and 10

- Overnight closures on all four days of northbound lanes leading to the junction 9 exit slip road (Gatwick Airport)

- Gatwick Spur will also be closed westbound along with the soundbound exit at junction 9 leading to the M23

- The closures will take place from 10pm until 4am

- Diversions for the airport will be in place via junction 10 of the M23 or junction 10 of the M25

May 12

- Disruption is expected due to several road closures in and around Crawley for Run Gatwick

- Closures will take place at various locations between 8am and 2pm

- G5 shuttle bus services serving the Crowne Plaza hotel will also be suspended between 8am and 11am due to the event

- Passengers for Gatwick are being advised to plan ahead

May 13

- All carriageways closed overnight as contractors install 'super span gantry' at junction 8 (Merstham)

- The motorway will be closed from 10pm until 4am

- Diversions will be in place via junction 6 of the M25 rejoining the motorway at junction 10

May 14 and 15

- Full overnight closure of the M23 southbound between junction 8 and junction 10

- The motorway will be closed from 10pm until 4am

- Diversions will be in place via junction 6 of the M25

May 16

- Full overnight closure of the M23 northbound between junction 8 and junction 10

- Gatwick Spur will also be closed westbound

- The motorway will be closed between 9pm and 4am

- Diversions will be in place via junction 10 of the M23

May 17 - 19

- No access to the airport from junction 9 of the motorway for 38-hours as northbound slip road will be closed for works

- Gatwick Spur will also be shut westbound along with the roundabout leading to the southbound exit to the M23 at junction 9

- The roads will be closed from 10pm on May 17 until midday on Sunday May 19. The M23 will remain open in both directions

- Diversions will be in place via junction 10 of the M23.