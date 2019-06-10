M23 road closures from June 10 - here’s all you need to know

These road works are scheduled on the M23 this week:
Monday (June 10) 10pm to 5pm.
M23 full carriageway closure from J8 M25 to J9 Gatwick southbound.
Diversion via J6, M25, A22, A264 and re-join at J10 M23.
Gatwick traffic continues on A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.
Tuesday (June 11) 8pm to 5am.
Lane closure leading to a full carriageway closure J9 exit slip Southbound & Northbound (Gatwick Spur Westbound). Diversion for Gatwick A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.
Wednesday (June 12) 8pm to 5am.
Lane closure leading to a full carriageway closure from J10 Crawley to J8 M25 Northbound.
Diversion for M25 via A264 Copthorne Road, A22 and re-join at J6 M25.
Diversion for Gatwick A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.
More news:
Here’s the Crawley neighbourhoods with the highest household income
M23 road works - what is a ‘smart motorway’?
Bogus tax collectors threaten victims with bailiffs and deportation
Only half of people report scams, says West Sussex Citizens Advice
Burgess Hill Bike Ride 2019 in pictures