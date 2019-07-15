M23 road closures from Tuesday July 16 - here’s all you need to know

These road works are scheduled on the M23 this week:

Tuesday, July 16, 8pm to 5am.

M23 road closures from Monday July 15

Full closure of the J9 exit slip southbound. Diversion for Gatwick A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

Thursday, July 18, 8pm to 5am.

Lane closure leading to a full closure at J10 southbound. Diversion up and over at J10.

Friday, July 19, 8pm to 5am.

Lane closure leading to a full closure at J10 southbound. Diversion up and over at J10.

Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23, 8pm to 5am.

Outer ring management leading to a full closure of J9 entry slip southbound. Diversion A23 London Road, Crawley Avenue A2011 and rejoin at J10.

Tuesday, July 23, 8pm to 5am.

Outer ring management leading to a full closure of J9 entry slip southbound. Diversion A23 London Road, Crawley Avenue A2011 and rejoin at J10.

Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30, 8pm to 5am.

Outer ring management leading to a full closure of the J9 entry slip southbound. Diversion A23 London Road, Crawley Avenue A2011 and rejoin at J10.

