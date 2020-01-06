Major Crawley road closure: driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a serious crash in Crawley.

Southgate Avenue in Crawley has been closed following a collision between two cars on today, January 6, according to Sussex Police.

Southgate Avenue in Crawley is closed due to a 'serious' crash. Photo courtesy of Crawley Police

A spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.20am.

“One driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been taken to hospital as a precaution, but is not believed to have been seriously injured.”

The road is expected to remain closed for a while as damage has been caused to a traffic light which needs to be made safe, he added.

