Major delays to West Sussex rail services

A number of issues with the rail line in West Sussex are causing severe delays this morning.
Southern Rail have said the delays are due to a fault with the signalling system Emsworth, a tree on the line at Southbourne and a level crossing fault at Chichester.
Disruption is expected until 1pm, National Rail has said.
Here are the travel services that will be accepting tickets this morning:
• South Western Railway
Between Portsmouth / Southampton / Havant and London Waterloo
• Great Western Railway between
Brighton and Southampton
Southampton and Portsmouth
• Brighton and Hove Buses on the following routes:
21 (Brighton, Hove, Portslade, Shoreham by Sea, Southwick)
6 (Portslade, Hove, Brighton)
7 (Brighton, Hove)
21, 21A (Brighton, Hove)
46 (Southwick, Portslade, Brighton)
49 (Portslade, Brighton)
60 (Brighton, Shoreham, Southwick)
• Stagecoach Buses
700 (Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Havant, Portsmouth)
National Rail Tweeted: "#Emsworth - Network Rail are on site and are working to get this issue resolved as quickly and safely as possible."