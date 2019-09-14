Motorcyclist seriously injured in Broadbridge Heath collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision near Broadbridge Heath.

Police said a 4x4 and a motorcycle collided on the A29 Bognor Road, Broadbridge Heath, on Saturday afternoon (September 14).

The incident, involving a blue Jeep and a Black Kawasaki, happened at the junction with Rowhook Road about 1.39pm.

The motorcyclist is being treated at the scene for serious injuries; no other injuries have been reported.

Police said he is believed to have been travelling southbound with at least one other motorcycle – a blue Yamaha – when when the collision occurred.

Anyone who saw what happened, or saw either of the vehicles in the area beforehand – specifically anyone with dash cam – is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Yorkhill.

A section of the A29 will be closed in both directions for some time as emergency services remain at the scene, and road users are advised to seek alternative routes in the meantime.