No trains from East Grinstead due to two landslips

Trains are unable to run to or from East Grinstead due to two landslips.

Network Rail has been working to design and plan repairs, following two landslips between Lingfield and East Grinstead.

A spokesman said it was aiming to get them both rebuilt by Monday, 30 March.

Until then buses will replace trains between those two stations.

Work at the scene will require a 'massive repair job', the spokesman said.

Both landslips are located in the middle of a woodland, meaning Network Rail has had to build an 800m road just to get to them.

"We will deliver the 24,000 tonnes of stone we need to repair the damage by train - 25 of them - over the coming weeks," the spokesman said.

"While we are confident we can do the repair by 30 March, we are doing everything we can to get the line open sooner and if we can - we will. Thank you for bearing with us."

Until then, trains will run in both directions between Victoria and Lingfield.

Replacement buses are in operation between Linfield, Dormans and East Grinstead.

Replacement buses will also run between East Grinstead and Three Bridges, connecting with services to/from London.

