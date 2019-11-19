Park for £1.20 in Mid Sussex all weekend in the run up to Christmas

Mid Sussex District Council is providing all-day town centre parking for £1.20 on the weekends leading up to Christmas.

It is supporting shoppers and traders with discounted parking on Saturdays in the towns of Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Haywards Heath. Parking in Mid Sussex is free on Sundays.

Cyprus Road Car Park in Burgess Hill. Picture: Steve Robards

The parking offer will only be available in long stay car parks owned by the council.

It will apply on Saturday, December 7, Saturday, December 14, Saturday, December 21, and Saturday, December 28. Parking in Mid Sussex is free on Sundays.

The parking discount will be available at the following locations:

• Cyprus Road (long-stay section) car park – Burgess Hill

• Queens Crescent car park – Burgess Hill

• Station Road car park – Burgess Hill

• The Vicarage car park – East Grinstead

• Norton House car park – East Grinstead

• Franklynn Road car park – Haywards Heath

• Muster Green car park – Haywards Heath

Short stay car parks in Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Haywards Heath will also be free after 1pm on the day of the Christmas light switch-on events, this Saturday (November 23).

To support these events you will not have to pay during the afternoon at:

• Martlets multi storey, Burgess Hill

• Church Road, Burgess Hill

• Cyprus Road (short-stay section), Burgess Hill

• Queensway, East Grinstead

• Kings Street, East Grinstead

• Chequer Mead, East Grinstead

• Christopher Road, East Grinstead

• The Orchards, Haywards Heath

• Hazelgrove, Haywards Heath

• Haywards East, Haywards Heath

• Gower Road, Haywards Heath

• Haywards West, Haywards Heath

The light switch-on events in both Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath this Saturday are free and will feature fun for all the family with the opportunity to meet Peppa Pig and her brother George in Burgess Hill, sing carols and meet Pantomime characters in East Grinstead or visit Mickey Mouse and Father Christmas on his sleigh, pulled by real reindeer, in Haywards Heath.

For more information about parking across in Mid Sussex visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/parking.