Person rescued from vehicle after A23 crash

A person trapped in the vehicle was rescued by the fire service following a crash on the A23.

The collision was on the road southbound between Bolney and Hickstead, West Sussex Fire and Rescue said.

Traffic

A spokesman confirmed the service was called at 10.54am to reports of a vehicle on its side.

He added: “Crews from Crawley, Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath attended and helped one person from the vehicle.”

But the spokesman urged drivers to take care on the roads.

He said: “We have dealt with a number of road traffic collisions across West Sussex this morning.

“Please take care out there today, heavy rain showers are leading to a lot of spray on the roads.

“Always drive to the conditions, and most importantly #DriveToArrive.”

