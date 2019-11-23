Police close road in Crawley after collision

A road in Crawley was closed this morning (Saturday, November 23) while emergency services dealt with a collision.

At 8.46am, Crawley Police confirmed they were called to the incident in Balcombe Road.

The road was closed just after the Maidenbower roundabout while the vehicle was recovered.

Police confirmed that all parties were ‘ok’.

The ambulance service was also called to the scene.

Drivers were asked seek an alternative route if possible and reminded to drive to the conditions.

Picture: Crawley Police

According to traffic reports, the road has reopened.